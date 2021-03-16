Owego Police Report

Bench Warrant: On Tuesday March 9, 2021, members of the Owego Police Department arrested Dason Tinkham, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., on a Bench Warrant issued from the Village of Owego Court for failure to appear for on eight different occasions.

This is Tinkham’s second bench warrant in five months. Tinkham was brought before the Tioga County CAPS Court, with Justice Michelle Bogart of Tioga Town Court presiding. Bail recommendation was for $2,500 cash bail due to the multiple failures to appear in court cases.

Tinkham was arraigned and was committed to the Tioga County Jail on $2,500 cash or bond.

Arrest Warrant: On Feb. 19, 2021, the Village of Owego Police Department arrested James P. Yost Jr., 31, of Owego, N.Y. on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for failure to appear to face the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

During arrest processing, Yost was found to be in possession of additional illegal drugs and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Yost was issued an appearance ticket for the new charge to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. He was then brought before CAPS Court for arraignment on the Arrest Warrant and released on his own recognizance.

Criminal Mischief: The Village of Owego Police Department arrested Christopher Elliott, 32, of Owego, N.Y. for Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Officers responded to a call involving an elderly person who was victimized by Elliott damaging her vehicle by throwing a rock through the window. Officers located Elliott on March 1 and he was subsequently arrested on this incident.

Elliott was issued an appearance to appear in Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Possession of a Weapon and other charges: The Village of Owego Police Department arrested Dan Perry, 43, of Nichols, N.Y. for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D. Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, a class A Misdemeanor; False Personation, a class B Misdemeanor, and an Arrest Warrant from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

During a vehicle stop, Perry was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon (collapsible baton), narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and falsely identified himself to police because he was wanted on a warrant.

Perry was subsequently arrested on this incident and brought to the Tioga County CAPS Court for arraignment. Perry was remanded to Tioga County Jail with no bail.