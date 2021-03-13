Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Spring Cleanup Returns

If you are 65 years of age and older and live in the town of Owego or Apalachin, you qualify for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Spring Clean up, planned for Saturday, April 17.

On that day, adult volunteers and some teens from the community will assist, due to the pandemic, only with outside yard work. You must be available between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

While March 31 is the deadline, they encourage early registration as they are limiting participation to the first 40 applicants. To register, contact Sister Mary at Tioga County Rural Ministry by calling 687-3021.