The Historic Owego Marketplace Plans For 2021

Last week, a newly elected Historic Owego Marketplace Board unanimously voted to postpone this year’s annual Strawberry Festival for another year, while they set their sights on supporting downtown Owego’s local merchants.

The Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing and maintaining the Village of Owego as a vital, thriving retail and cultural center. The organization has continued its mission to support Village Merchants and the community throughout the ongoing pandemic.

On Feb. 15, a new Board of Directors was established to include President John Fletcher (Your Essential Cannabis), Vice President Mandy Neira (Hygge Home), Secretary Tammi Seeley (Up The Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique), Treasurer Jim Balshuweit (Susquhanna Printers), and Member at Large Janelle Malia (Black Cat Gallery). Bradley Crews (Owego Original’s) was appointed as Advertising and Marketing Chair.

“While 2021 continues to be impacted by the COVID Pandemic, the Historic Owego Marketplace will press forward and embrace their vision to make a positive impact both aesthetically and economically in the Village of Owego, while improving and maintaining the commercial and social aspects for the general benefit of all,” Crews, the outgoing HOM president, stated in a release.

“As with 2020, our opportunities to have major events and programs will be limited, but we are keeping the faith that the second half of this year will present chances to open up our marketplace to select community promotions,” stated newly elected President, John Fletcher.

The pandemic continues to prove challenging to non-profit organizations and those who plan community events. Traditionally HOM would be well on its way planning the annual Strawberry Festival, an event that would have celebrated its 40th year last year, but was postponed. With uncertainty still in the air, the HOM Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2021 Strawberry Festival as well.

“Attempting an altered or scaled back event proves difficult logistically and financially, even if restrictions are lifted by June,” stated Crews, adding, “We are very optimistic this local tradition will return in 2022 as the event we’ve all come to love.”

2021 Board of Directors sets their sights on supporting local merchants

Planning is already underway for HOM as it continues to adapt with a focus on creating safe shopping events, marketing and promotions, and a general emphasis on shopping small in the Historic Village of Owego. The community should expect to see additional shopping discounts, specials, and opportunities to experience downtown Owego throughout the year.

Follow the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook or Owego.org to learn more.