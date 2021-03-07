Tioga County Brief

Coronavirus cases in Tioga County have held steady since last week, with slight upticks noted throughout the week in confirmed cases. The county also reported another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths, since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, to 70.

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, is urging residents to use caution, wash their hands, wear a mask, and to continue to practice social distancing.

Vaccines are underway, and as more supply is received, more appointments will pop up as being available.

Governor Cuomo, last week, announced additional clinics would open in areas across the state, to include Corning, N.Y. Most pharmacies are also offering the vaccine, but because of limited supply, many are still vaccinating the 65 and older population only.

You can visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com for County reporting or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for general questions or information about COVID-19.

To find out if you are eligible, and to view the state run clinics and their vaccine availability, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

To date in Tioga County, N.Y., there are 2,884 confirmed cases recorded since the onset of the pandemic, 53 current active cases, and a total of 70 residents lost since March of 2020.