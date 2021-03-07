This year’s job fair in Tioga County, N.Y. is going to look a bit different for those seeking employment. With the pandemic in mind, as well as all of its restrictions, the Tioga Career Center, a non-profit located in Owego, will be using a platform, Premiere Virtual, for the March 10 through March 12 job fair. Live chat on the platform is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

“For three full days, jobseekers can log on to visit your booth,” said Sheri McCall, Tioga Career Center’s manager, adding, “It’s not your typical job fair.”

This event already has 48 employers signed up to participate. Once you enter the platform, you can click the type of work you are looking for from the virtual lobby, where 12 rooms are located.

Job categories include healthcare, education, construction, military, retail, and others. Once in, guests can visit the booth they are interested in and gain information on the organization, view job vacancies, and visit their career page. McCall noted that there is no cost for the job seeker.

For employers, a virtual booth is available for a cost of $125, and there may still be time to get on board with this. Call Sheri McCall at (607) 687-8504 for more information or to register.

For jobseekers, registration can be done by visiting https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4289-tioga-fair-2021. For those that require computer assistance, you can call (607) 687-8483 to set up an appointment, and someone will assist you.

McCall is hopeful for a good turnout this year. Last year’s job fair had 104 employers participating and 350 jobseekers; the event took place in mid-March at the Terra Cotta in Owego, right before everything was shut down due to the pandemic.

For employers this year, they will be able to see all the visitors to their booth for all three days, what jobs were viewed, and if they uploaded a resume or left a message. The job seekers’ contact information will also be available so that employers can contact all visitors to their booth.

The platform is very user friendly, and McCall has received positive feedback so far. To learn more, call the Tioga Career Center at (607) 687-8504 or (607) 687-8483 for more information.