What’s Happening for the week of March 7, 2021

MARCH 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

MARCH 9

Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature is set to give the State of The County Address, 12 p.m., during the regular monthly Legislature Meeting in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor, N.Y. Meetings take place every second Tuesday, and they practice safe distance and wear face masks. The April meeting only will be held on Saturday, April 10 this year at 7 p.m.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 16

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday monthly board of trustees meeting will be via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

MARCH 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

MARCH 18

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Congressman Tom Reed Office Hours for March, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 20

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

Spring into Green Bird Hike, 10 a.m., Brick Pond, Owego. Meet in the parking lot on East Front St. Wear green to honor St. Patrick’s Day.

MARCH 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 27

Sap Run/Walk at Rawley Park in Richford; register online at norhterntiogachamber.org; begins between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. (1-mile non-competitive run/walk on the paved track). No bathroomsavailable.

Craft Fair at West Creek Roadhouse, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9518 W. Creek Rd., Berkshire.

Open Sugar House at Sweetrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Free limited indoors tours, and tours to the woods. Dress for the weather. Call (607) 657-8674 for an indoor appointment. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

Legion of the Moose-Owego Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, and roll. Cost is $7 per person. Eat in or takeout. Funds raised will be used for parking lot repair.

APRIL 3

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be co-sponsoring a free Easter bag pickup in the parking lot of the Memorial Park Baptist Church, 1013 Front St. in Vestal. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call (607) 785-3757.

APRIL 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor. They practice safe distance and wear facemasks.

APRIL 16

Camp Ahwaga Fundraiser with Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.