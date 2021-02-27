Newark Valley Food Pantry accepting signups for Easter boxes

The Newark Valley Pantry recently announced they are accepting signups for Easter Holiday Boxes for residents living in the 13811 zip code area.

To sign up, fill out an application at the pantry, located at 78 Whig St. in Newark Valley, or call Sherry at 642-8176 or Sue at 642-3339.

The deadline to order an Easter Box is March 5, and pick up is on March 27, between 10 a.m. and noon on Whig Street.

There will be no regular pantry on March 10, 23, 25, 30, and April 1; the normal schedule will resume on April 6.