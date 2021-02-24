Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 8, 2021, property located at 24 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Warren Disaverio to Blake and Karoline Hickey for $180,000.

On Feb. 8, 2021, property located at 70 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Basile to Tomasz Pietruszka for $17,800.

On Feb. 9, 2021, property located at 411 Main St., Town of Owego, from Jamie Reynolds to George and Sara Welge for $164,900.

On Feb. 10, 2021, property located at Ranch Road, Town of Barton, from WATS Broadcasting Inc. to WATS UP LLC for $125,000.

On Feb. 10, 2021, property located at 120 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from Amanda Wagaman to Jeffrey DeAngelo for $124,500.

On Feb. 11, 2021, property located at 8 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Heidi Lott to Mikayla Mezzano for $158,000.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 3516 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Karen Beebe to Jacob Knowlden for $185,000.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 2889 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Gail Abramo and Louis Van Hart to Raymond and Erin Rudolph Jr. for $63,600.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 126 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Amiee Morris to Daniel Graves and Savannah Floyd for $119,000.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 31 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from George and Linda Bookman to Emily Hermanovitch for $95,212.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 433 Talmadge Hill Rd. West, Town of Barton, from Michael Myers to John and Nicole Overacker for $176,400.

On Feb. 12, 2021, property located at 13 Eleanor Ln., Town of Spencer, from Becky Callan to Kaitlin Weichenthal and Aiden Van Valkenburg for $163,770.

On Feb. 16, 2021, property located 11 Beechwood Ln., Town of Owego, from Charles and Suzanne Gilbert to David and Christine Tisci for $267,000.

On Feb. 16, 2021, property located at Bailey Hollow Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Edward, Beth Ann, Joseph Jr. and Suzanne Kicsak to George Sr. and Mark Hoffmier for $19,000.

On Feb. 17, 2021, property located at 1496 Main St., Town of Owego, from Mark and Rose Seaver to Saviour Diaz and Maria Carcamo for $245,000.