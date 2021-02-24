Letter: Addressing the conditions of the Earth’s atmosphere

Dear Editor,

Thanks for Colin Evans. He may provide an opportunity to truly address the conditions in the Earth’s atmosphere – short-term weather longer-term climate. We need an acceptable, workable definition of these terms.

Energy to facilitate both comes from the Sun. What happens to it? Why? Effect. We can have this discussion slowly, accurately and productively.

Are water vapors the primary Greenhouse Gas? Do clouds effect the distribution of solar energy? Has the concentration of condensation made changed as we have cut back on outdoor burning?

I have a lot of questions. Thanks for being a potential source of current atmospheric information.

Sincerely,

J. Albrecht

Owego, N.Y.