Readers’ Column for the week of February 21, 2021

It must be almost springtime! People are spreading false information about teachers and school budgets. Teachers want to be in the classroom. They want to see their students in person every day. They are still working hard and caring for kids, even in the schools that are mostly doing remote learning. And some school expenses have actually gone way UP during the pandemic, like costs for technology, cleaning supplies and transportation, just to name a few. I am retired, and I don’t have much money, but of all the things to complain about in the world today, teachers and school budgets are not on the list.

May God Bless Rush Limbaugh and his wife, Kathryn. My prayers and thoughts are with her at this sad time. He will be sorely missed. He was intelligent and his knowledge on many subjects was wonderful to listen to on the radio. He was a great spokesman who loved this country and our freedoms. May he rest in peace.

With Tops and Price Chopper merging, bring in Aldi’s!

I live in housing that is subsidized by HUD, and operated by an organization. We are having issues getting some of our maintenance needs met, and our requests are not being answered. Can anyone suggest whom we might be able to contact?

Received my Newark Valley newsletter this week. It was explained to me that we are hiring because one of the ladies is thinking of leaving. I don’t believe notice was actually given. What do we do if the lady that’s thinking of leaving doesn’t? We should not be hiring on pure speculation! Where I work we don’t hire until notice is given verbally and then written, then we start the hiring process.

VOTE YES to approve the solar farm permit for the Montrose Turnpike installation in Owego, N.Y. to be constructed by Sun East Valley Solar Co. Put Tioga County on the map as we progress to climate sustainability. Your children and grandchildren will be eternally grateful.

In this week’s Newark Valley newsletter, I read that a property buyout is in the works. When the village tore down the Ladder Factory it was paid for by a grant. It took two years before the village (taxpayers) got the up front money back! We the taxpayers had to get a loan or bond to cover the upfront costs (it wasn’t cheap). I understand it’s 100 % covered by FEMA. My question is, are we the taxpayers putting up any of our money until we get reimbursed? I have the same question for window restoration. Suggestion to the Mayor, please give us all information.

Newark Valley just bought a new plow truck, so why do we still have the old one? Now’s the time (winter) to sell or auction off the old plow truck!

Ocean water freezes at 28F (-2C). The mechanics of how salt works allow regular salt to be effective below that. Using different salts can lower the temperature where it is effective even more.

There aren’t “half as many” kids being schooled. The same numbers are being taught, some in school, some remotely. They switch off who is where every day. The equipment to run the remote part is adding to the costs. To keep isolation on busses there are double the number of bus runs. Sports were practicing. Low risk were playing. High risk are now playing.

I see the “Great Clueless One” has commented on the school finances again. Maybe it’s time to act as the social media sites do and put a disclaimer on the posts.

No one is forced to watch the Super Bowl halftime show. Try using the mute or off buttons and save the aggravation.

After reading social media posts complaining about the weather I can only wonder if it’s something the posters have never encountered before and thus they think there is someone reading their post that can change it.

I’m so glad that I know the proper way to use Gorilla Glue if I use it in my hair.

I keep reading in social media posts that “entire cities were burned to the ground” this past summer. Why do people believe such nonsense? It’s easily proven that it was only very small areas of a very few cities. Get real folks.

I wish Spencer would learn to apply for Federal Funds for Road repair, culverts, bridges, etc. The Town of Owego just received a $1 million grant. Congratulations!

Did you know the cost to incarcerate one person for one night in the Tioga County jail is $238 as of 2019?

Price Chopper and Tops are going to merge. The competition goes DOWN and the prices go UP. That’s just how it happens. It is bad enough that most prices are in favor of the volume buyer. The one and two person families are really paying through the nose. How many of those size households can use 10 liters of Coke or six chickens or five pounds of hamburger, and on and on? So we pay the inflated single price or go without. “Buy One Get One Free” doesn’t help us either unless you eat the same type of food all week, or until it’s gone. It is about time that single portion prices are the same as volume costs. The stores are not going to lose money on the deal.

If the government wants to increase interest in people getting a COVID-19 SHOT they should suggest that the commercials and news on the pandemic not show needles and shots being administered. There are millions of people who are scared of needles, and these images are a turnoff.

Go Green. Germany’s held up as the world’s wind and solar capital. But, at the moment, the ‘green’ stuff can’t be purchased, at any price. Its millions of solar panels are blanketed in snow and ice and breathless, freezing weather is encouraging its 30,000 wind turbines to do absolutely nothing at all. During the last four days (beginning Feb. 13, 2021), wind power has only supplied 15% of Germany’s electricity. Solar power is essentially a waste of space, running at 2%. There is not enough fossil or nuclear to make up the deficit, despite the fact that coal plants are running at 100% capacity. Baby Heidi has gotten very cold and contracted the flu. Do you think Cuomo’s be accountable when it comes time for him to be held accountable for his Green 2050?

Last week’s climate scare Letter to the Editor had some good hoots. The new solar farm off 96 couldn’t illustrate better the Green Scam. Notice how often it is snow covered? This snow cover results from the fact that the panels are at a 20-degree angle to the ground. In the winter they should be set at 60 degrees. Electricity demand is highest in the winter, when days are shortest and nights longest, days coldest, cloud cover highest, angle to the Sun lowest, and it snows. Further, it is on a 30-degree Westward sloping hill, making it even more unproductive. The 20-degree angle generates greatest power in the summer when least needed, and least power when most needed. This solar farm will generate the greatest profit for the owner by generating the power when it is needed least, because NYSEG is required to buy it and it will be of least value to the public. The high school math is indisputable. Common sense doesn’t require a Ph.D. Don’t be math deniers. California has rolling blackouts when power demand is greatest, so will we, but in the winter. The list of toxic metals leached into the ground from these solar panels is too long for mention here.

FINALLY the truth about Governor Cuomo’s mishandling of the pandemic in New York State comes to light. Not only did he mishandle the pandemic with nursing homes and seniors, but he also voted himself a $25,000 raise for having done such a good job. There is an online petition available leading to his recall!

On Jan. 12, 1971, “All in the Family” premiered, and that was a classic show. I also remember 50 years ago you did not have those prescription drug ads and the side effects. When I hear those side effects of the medicine it makes me want to throw up.

I heard about the problems we’ve been having getting the recycle bins with the blue tops. We still haven’t gotten ours and we have to throw our recyclables in the garbage because we have no other choice.

A couple people in Nichols think they are allowed to not shovel their sidewalks. There are an awful lot of us that have to walk in the road.

If rain flies or little flies that come in your house trouble you, put out a saucer or two with pineapple juice in it. They love pineapple juice and they will drown themselves in it; in a while they will be gone.

I am one of the hundreds of Tioga County residents that do not have a computer to be able to get online for vaccines or where they are even happening. I am a high-risk person and I would love to know how to do this without having to get online. Is there a way we could get this done so everyone can join in?

Free weight set and free stationary bicycle. You pick up; call (607) 786-9128.

I wonder if the mayor can hear the train whistle going through the flats; the train is moving much faster than it did with the old owner. I don’t think he cares. He doesn’t read emails, he doesn’t take phone calls, and he doesn’t read letters. Maybe he can come down and see if he can help out all the people who are being blown out of their houses by the train whistle instead of the flagman, which was the original rule that was set up with the train when it was started many years ago. I get it. Let’s wait until there is an accident sometime when somebody will drive under the train like they have before.

I’m still waiting for Chris Cuomo to interview his brother about the scandal of hot water that he is in with this nursing home mess. Cuomo needs to resign now!

Someone called in and asked about a good dog groomer in the Newark Valley / Berkshire / Richford area. I have a name, Pampered Paws by Nancy, (607) 765-7902. I certainly suggest you give her a try. She is a dog owner and dog lover herself. I’m sure you won’t regret it.

Once again, there should be no cats running loose. All of them should be on a leash, and then they wouldn’t come up missing.

There was an article in a local newspaper saying illegalization of marijuana could bring billions of dollars to New York with 50,000 jobs. I said that 50 years ago! It would also free up the police and the courts. New York is not the leading state in the union – it’s a follower. Cuomo has got to go!

Whoever has the cats that are not being cared for in Apalachin; take care of your cats! The neighborhood is not their personal litter box. We don’t appreciate them eating the birds, etc. and digging up our gardens. Be a responsible pet owner, make sure they are fed and cared for, and spayed and neutered. It’s just cruel what you are doing to those poor animals, watching them shiver and running for someplace to try to stay warm. You are not a human being. You are just a mean person.

One of the greatest communicators of all time has just passed away from stage 4-lung cancer. That is Rush Limbaugh. He single handedly saved talk radio and radio in general. He was an inspiration to all patriotic people. His loss is incalculable. He had 25 million listeners and supporters and worked very hard up until the end with his 3-hour show. It is with a heavy heart that we can all say, “Well done Rush, and Rush rest in peace old friend.”

You won’t get an apology from Governor Cuomo because he won’t admit he did anything wrong.

National Political Viewpoints

Well Joe, are you going to open the Keystone pipeline back up? You see what’s happening in Texas. So far 15 people are dead. We need fossil fuels to back up Wind Turbines and solar panels that fail, like what’s happening in Texas. Everyone wants clean energy and a clean planet. We should have the choice of fossil fuels, wind turbines, and solar panels. Each state is different. Please close the borders and finish building the wall until we get this virus under control. They are not testing the illegals coming over the border for COVID. You campaigned on working on this virus. Opening up the border and letting people come in and not be tested is making the problem worse.

I have spreadsheets that track the last 20 years of gasoline prices. They peaked at $4 per gallon under Bush. Reagan started taxing Social Security benefits. New York doesn’t tax them.

~

Democrats: Why do you think Biden wants to stop building the wall? Tell me, how does it help you in any way to have people streaming across our Mexican border taking our jobs away? And how about the pandemic problem that they will cause? It doesn’t help you, it just helps the Democrats get more votes so they can keep their cushy high paying jobs in Washington, and maintain their maniacal thirst for power while selling their influence to China. Maybe you have a big heart for these people, that won’t fix their own country. I doubt it’s your big heart, because your heart is all filled up with hate towards us Republicans. Wake up! By the way, you do know that Joe Biden is a crook – don’t you! ROAR!

Why is Biden still pushing the narrative that Trump built the cages at the border and separated children from their parents? Biden needs to read Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land.” A quote in the book by Obama reads as follows, “Young Hispanics ask why my administration was still deporting undocumented workers and separating families at the border.” Biden is not uniting the country by spreading these lies about Trump. Trump did a good job with vaccine warp speed and closing the border after we learned about the first case of the virus. He worked with companies to get PPE made and get it to all the states. A lot of states did not restock their stockpile after the swine flu hit us when Obama and Biden were in the White House. I hope and pray Biden reverses his decision on closing the Keystone pipeline. We need to get back to being energy efficient with the pipeline, fracking, and coal mining, which are all clean energy. Gas prices are all starting to creep up, my electric bill, cable bill and health care have all gone up this month. I pray for peace and for Biden doing what’s good for “We The People” and to stop listening to congress, the senate, Wall Street, and big tech telling him what to do, which helps them and not us.

Could someone explain to me why, when a member of the House suggested beginning each daily session by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, the likes of Gerry Nadler, Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi voted it down? These people take an oath of office; they are the employees of the taxpayers of this country. They should be REQUIRED to pledge of allegiance to the country that allows them to be in Congress in the first place.

I do believe I sense a rising buyer’s remorse among voters who chose Biden. Just remember two things that happened prior to the election. 1. A Socialist Democrat colleague in the Senate, on a hot mic, made the remark about Biden, “He’s been on the wrong side of every policy decision for 47 years.” 2. Barack Obama, on a hot mic, made the remark about Biden, “Don’t ever underestimate his ability to screw things up.” Are both remarks coming true?

Well, the democrats screwed themselves up again. I sit down to relax to watch my soaps and there it is again with the democrats trying to impeach the former president. Just give it a rest and do your job. Save us taxpayers some money! Unreal!

I don’t understand you republicans at all. Trump had a MAGA Rally and a bunch of protestors at this rally were saying destroy the GOP, destroy the GOP. Well, that’s exactly what you fools are doing. Don’t you get it? Why would you play into Donald Trump’s hand? Are you more worried about your job than the country? What a bunch of cowards. Vote democrat, at least they don’t run away.

A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody is not to be trusted by anybody, democratic motto.

I just watched a couple seconds of this democratic witch hunt impeachment trial. Do they have no shame? I can’t believe what low lives they have become. Trump said nothing wrong and there were no grounds for this. They’ve been pulling the same crap for five years. Where’s the impeachment trial on Joe Biden and his son Hunter? What a joke! They didn’t even cover it and they have so much evidence to put them both away it isn’t funny. Unbelievable! Welcome to the “U.S.S.A.”

I want to run for president. I want to be able to get away with crimes. I want to be able to do whatever I want to do and screw the American people. I want to advance myself. If anybody gets in my way, I want to take care of them. I want to be a dictator. Oh, vote for me, I’m a republican.

Trump bragged about not getting America in any wars. Oh, he got America in a war, right here in America.

People are leaving the GOP in droves just like people are leaving New York State in droves. I think your party is over with if you fools let Trump slide. What in the hell is wrong with you people? Don’t you love America? We’re not talking about the republican voters. I’m talking about you politicians down in Washington D.C. Grow a set.

I’ve got one thing to say, worthless traitor republicans. I cannot believe they are so afraid of losing their jobs because the lunatic republicans won’t vote for them. Well, you know what? This Republican Party is on its way out. This Republican Party is dead on arrival. What a sad bunch, treasonous, treason all the way.

Republicans used to kiss babies, now they’re just kissing Donald Trump’s butt.

Beijing Biden and the Marxist democrats have declared war, not on China, which launched the Wuhan Virus, and which will soon cause 500,000 U.S. deaths. Instead, Biden’s war is on the free American states like Florida, which has a republican governor and is a model for low taxes and a business-friendly atmosphere, high standard of medical care, and living in general. Biden wants to punish Florida with domestic travel restrictions but don’t worry, Biden has opened the border to illegal aliens without even testing them for the Wuhan Virus. This is the Biden plan for unity and fairness.

Rest in peace GOP. The Republican Party is dead. Has it really gotten to the point where you’re going to let a president who tried to overthrow our country off the hook?

Does anyone know who provides the outfits for Drew Carey when he hosts the Price is Right? He looks like a clown who belongs in the Biden circus that just came to town. I surely do not want his designer choosing my wardrobe, even though I can well afford it. That is until the democrats start coming after me for my money. Hang on to your wallets!

Does anyone know why the Democratic Party is so angry? Someone also needs to tell them that Donald Trump is no longer the president. They just seem to be enthralled with this man. It’s a good thing because I don’t think Donald Trump will be leaving the political arena.

Doing the correct thing often leads to being despised and rejected. That is so true because President Trump was an example of that. The democrats just cannot leave this man alone.

After watching the impeachment trial, I realized just how bad the Democratic Party was at editing important parts of what was actually said that day and how hypocritical they are. I will never vote democrat again. I am done with that party. They are hypocrites.

I saw in last week’s Owego Pennysaver several comments on the rise of gasoline prices as President Biden’s doing. This certainly is not true. While high school economics class was a long time ago, they called it the rule of supply and demand that dictates the price of gasoline. The Wall Street Journal, Feb. 15, 2021 edition, there is an article on petroleum prices going up; it’s entitled, “Oil prices reach fresh highs as cold blast hits Texas.” Freezing weather boosted demand for fuel and power while threatening gas and oil output in a key production state. Also affecting the price of gas is stock market speculators trying to run up the petroleum stock prices in a recovering economy. You don’t have to like Biden, but blaming him for something he has no control over is sour grapes because your guy lost the election. Why not blame Biden for the winter weather too?

I was watching the impeachment of former president Donald J. Trump over the weekend. I was surprised how the so-called house managers were so outclassed by Trump’s attorneys.

So they want to tear down the border wall but at the same time there is a wall around the Capitol! They are not even in session. Does that make sense? I don’t see where anything that this administration is doing is making any sense. Can somebody please explain their actions to me?

Everything around Teflon Donald Trump dies. Look at what Trump did to Pence and others when they followed him into the hall. He ruins you. Hope you republicans keep voting for him and may you republicans have a wonderful, wonderful day.

Wake up Americans! We can support crooked politicians and illegal immigrants but we can’t take care of the men and women who have fought for our country. Shame on us!

I had to laugh when I read the letter to the editor about having a sense of calm in Washington D.C. Of course we do! They are all off the sidewalks at 6:30 p.m., Biden and the administration are all asleep by 7 p.m. and nothing is getting done. So why wouldn’t it be calm and quiet? Thank you Biden voters.