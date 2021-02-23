Guthrie to open scheduling for COVID vaccine clinics on Thursday

Guthrie announced today that it will begin scheduling for upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. Scheduling for the clinics, located at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

In addition to individuals ages 65 and up, eligibility for the clinics will include individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.

Vaccines will require an appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 1-866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 1-855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).

In order to be sensitive to those without access to technology, a portion of the appointments will be reserved for those calling to register via Centralized Scheduling.

Vaccination clinic dates and times are: Friday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine for New York, and www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx for Pennsylvania.