Letter: We are the stewards of the earth

Dear Editor,

The SunEast Valley Solar farm on Montrose Turnpike is poised to be one of 21 utility-scale renewable energy projects in New York State. Yes, there are many scenic roadways in this lovely Town of Owego, and powering the electric grid with renewable energy is a beautiful sight to behold because of what it represents.

We are the stewards of the earth and engineers of our children’s future. I trust that Mapleridge Ranch will thrive by showcasing the prospect of clean air, water, and a stable climate. That’s what parents want for their children.

I encourage members of the Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals to vote ‘yes’ to this project on March 4.

Respectfully,

Gerri Wiley

Owego, N.Y.