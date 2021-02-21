Letter: We are the stewards of the earth

Dear Editor,
The SunEast Valley Solar farm on Montrose Turnpike is poised to be one of 21 utility-scale renewable energy projects in New York State. Yes, there are many scenic roadways in this lovely Town of Owego, and powering the electric grid with renewable energy is a beautiful sight to behold because of what it represents.
We are the stewards of the earth and engineers of our children’s future. I trust that Mapleridge Ranch will thrive by showcasing the prospect of clean air, water, and a stable climate. That’s what parents want for their children.
I encourage members of the Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals to vote ‘yes’ to this project on March 4.
Respectfully,
Gerri Wiley
Owego, N.Y.
