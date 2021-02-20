Tioga Opportunities Inc. offers grocery and prescription delivery service  

Are you or someone you know struggling to get your groceries and prescriptions? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to offer a safe and reliable grocery and prescription delivery service as part of the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery service provides Tioga County residents the ability to acquire essential grocery goods and prescription medications while limiting high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“Many older adults have been hesitant to leave their homes due to the potential risk of exposure to the coronavirus,” said Christine Shaver, director of Program Operations.

She added, “We know many have had difficulty accessing fresh foods and the medications they need. This service provides older adults with the opportunity to have essential food, household grocery items and prescriptions delivered safely to their home.”

Deliveries are provided at no cost to homebound, Tioga County residents, ages 60 and over, or those who are immune compromised, regardless of age. Grocery orders and prescriptions must be paid for prior to delivery. Social distanced and contactless delivery options are available.

For more information and to schedule a grocery or prescription delivery, call (607) 687-4222.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is committed to supporting the community and continues to serve its customers and respond to needs in light of COVID-19. To see how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. may be able to help you, call them at (607) 687-4222 or visit www.tiogaopp.org for a full list of services and programs.