Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements

A baby boy, Brennan Thomas, born Jan. 21, 2021 to Kay and Jason Gee of Gillett, Pa.

A baby girl, Scarlett Grace, born on Jan. 22, 2021, to Kylie Sheeley and Jeremy Bolt of Towanda, P.

A baby boy, Owen Timothy, born on Jan. 24, 2021 to Michelle and Leslie Kinsman of Troy, Pa.

A baby boy, Bradley, born on Jan. 26, 2021 Brittany and Mark Stark of Gillett, Pa.

A baby boy, Jaxon Isaac Michael, born on Jan. 27, 2021 to Nicole Rafferty and Michael Carlyle of Rome, Pa.

A baby girl, Jean Francis Marie, born on Jan. 28, 2021 to Jessica Mosher and Allen Preston of Canton, Pa.

A baby girl, Alayna Rose, born on Jan. 29, 2021 to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, N.Y.

A baby girl, Porsha Rose, born on Jan. 30, 2021 to Alison West of Wysox, Pa.

A baby girl, Liv Everly, born on Feb. 1, 2021 to Erica Cummings and Marty Kasper of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.

A baby girl, Scarlett, born on Feb. 2, 2021 to Jennifer Stranger and Waylan Yanney of Athens, Pa.