Carpenters Union makes donation to Guthrie for PPE 

As hospitals across the country work hard to coordinate vaccine distribution, many local companies, organizations, and individuals are continuing to show their support to frontline staff. The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277 recently donated $1,000 to fund personal protection equipment (PPE) for Guthrie’s frontline staff.

“There is no question how great the need is to ensure the safety and protection of our healthcare workers as they care for COVID-19 patients,” said Jim Mason, Local 277 Team Lead, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

He added, “It is a privilege to give back to the hospitals in our communities that have been the lifelines for those affected by coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year. We are grateful to be able to support our healthcare workers so they can continue safely providing care to those who need it most.”

Felissa Koernig, president of Guthrie Corning Hospital stated, “While the world continues to find its footing, the silver lining of this pandemic has been the outpouring of generosity, kindness, and the true desire to help one another. Guthrie feels fortunate to have supportive community partners during these challenging times.”

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a 12-county service area. Guthrie is comprised of four hospitals, including Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., with a campus in Towanda, Pa., Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, N.Y., Guthrie Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa., and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, N.Y., along with a research institute and home care / hospice.

Guthrie’s multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offers 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations and provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.