Family Development Credential graduates announced

The 2021 Family Development Credential course offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County came to an end just before the holidays in December.

This 90 hour Professional Credentialing course for Family Workers is coordinated with the University of Connecticut. Despite a shift from in-person classes to virtual sessions due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, six participants successfully completed the course.

Congratulations to Erica Bayne, Rachel Cron, Sara Chobot, Brian Olevano, Danielle Kenyon, and Jody Morrell on earning their Family Development Credentials.

Instructors for this course were Denene Ennis and Jackie Spencer.

“Being a family Advocate, the FDC class gave me the strength based skills to support and empower the families I work with at Family Enrichment Network,” said participant Jody Morrell, adding, “I hope by passing these skills onto families they will develop life skills, attainable goals and realize their potential for becoming self-sufficient.”