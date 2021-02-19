Daughter of Owego resident accepts Director position in Corning

Bampa’s House, a Comfort Care Home located at 170 E. 1st St. in Corning, N.Y., recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Houghtalen, RN, MS, FNP, the daughter of past Owego resident Jean C. Bruce, as their new Executive Director.

Jennifer has served over 40 years in the medical field, having previously held positions in the Binghamton area including SUNY Broome Community College, Endwell Family Physicians, and Kaplan Learning Center. She and her husband, Don Houghtalen, now live in Corning where their family provided end-of-life care for her mother, who passed away this past November.

Joan Wilson, Bampa’s House board president, stated, “We are extremely excited to have such a qualified, experienced and compassionate individual like Jennifer join our mission.”

Bampa’s House is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) home for people who want a home-like environment for a loved one to receive hospice care. There is no charge to the residents and care is 24/7.

You can learn more at www.bampashouse.org.