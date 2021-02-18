Town of Owego to receive over $1 million for road and infrastructure repairs

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced $1,002,634.50 in federal funding to repair roads and culverts damaged from severe flooding events in the Town of Owego.

In August 2018, storms eroded the supporting soil under and near the Dutchtown Road culvert, posing an urgent threat to the health and safety of surrounding communities. This funding will fix structural concerns, repair infrastructure to its pre-disaster design, and implement measures to prevent damage from future flooding.

The funding was allocated from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Restoring vital infrastructure damaged in Owego’s 2018 storms will not only mitigate the risk of future flood damage, but also increase economic opportunities and investment,” said Senator Schumer. “No disaster can break Owego’s tough spirit, and together we will rebuild to increase protection and spur growth. I am proud to fight for and deliver this vital federal investment in Owego’s future.”

“Storms and flooding pose a severe threat to the safety of our roads and the health of our communities if gone unattended,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will bring immediate relief to the Town of Owego to restore Dutchtown Road and prevent against future flooding.”

The Town of Owego was awarded $1,002,634.50 in federal funding for roadway and culvert repairs authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.