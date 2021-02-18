Guthrie expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Last week Guthrie announced that it would begin expanding eligibility for future COVID-19 vaccination clinics to those 18 to 64 years of age with certain comorbidities, as outlined by the New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.

For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine for New York and www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx for Pennsylvania.

If patients have not seen their primary care provider in recent years, they are encouraged to make an appointment, as an undiagnosed condition could be revealed that qualifies them to receive their vaccine as part of this expanded phase at Guthrie’s clinics. Guthrie offices are working to provide their patients who are planning to get vaccinated in New York State with the required documentation of diagnosis and will update patients via guthrie.org on how to access that documentation.

Because vaccine supply remains limited, and distribution unpredictable, Guthrie will not open scheduling for vaccine clinics until additional shipment of the vaccine is received, often leaving less than 24 hours to notify patients. Due to the quick turnaround, Guthrie, as well as all other regional and state entities administering vaccine, have found that the fastest way to notify patients of available appointments is through the internet. Guthrie will notify the community via The Guthrie Clinic Facebook page and on guthrie.org as soon as appointments are available.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality officer at Guthrie, stated, “We understand that not everyone has Internet access to receive notifications or to schedule an appointment so we are encouraging community members with those resources and skills to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors who may need assistance.”

Vaccines will require an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted. The easiest way to sign up for available appointments, when scheduling opens, is through eGuthrie. For those who don’t have an eGuthrie account, signing up is easy at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 1-855-348-eGuthrie (1-855-348-8474).