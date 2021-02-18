Candor Library celebrates love all month long 

Candor Library celebrates love all month longLibrary Director Marcia Enright spent an afternoon snipping and gluing and wrapping up books for the Blind Dates. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert February 18, 2021

Valentines Day comes once a year, but Candor Free Library is celebrating the season of love all month long. They have a fun-filled Take-Home activity packet for kids of all ages. 

The packet includes everything you need for making cards (including glue sticks), Bingo game and bookmark to decorate, and even some sweet treats.

Adult patrons can go on a Blind Date with a book. The bookrack next to the circulation desk is now filled with neatly wrapped books. Each bears a clue – because it’s not a “blind date” if you know what the title is. And each comes with a valentine lollipop. 

Just drop by and pick up a book and go – have some fun!

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Candor Library celebrates love all month long "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*