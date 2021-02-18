Candor Library celebrates love all month long 

Valentines Day comes once a year, but Candor Free Library is celebrating the season of love all month long. They have a fun-filled Take-Home activity packet for kids of all ages.

The packet includes everything you need for making cards (including glue sticks), Bingo game and bookmark to decorate, and even some sweet treats.

Adult patrons can go on a Blind Date with a book. The bookrack next to the circulation desk is now filled with neatly wrapped books. Each bears a clue – because it’s not a “blind date” if you know what the title is. And each comes with a valentine lollipop.

Just drop by and pick up a book and go – have some fun!