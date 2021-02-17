Readers’ Column for the week of February 14, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

To the reader who wants the towns to pay for recycling, how much are you willing to have your taxes raised so the service can be paid for?

~

Don’t forget about Saint Maximus Orthodox Church on Gaskill Road in Owego. It was not listed in the directory.

~

Who called in and said that teachers don’t want to work? Tioga Central teachers are working. They enjoy working and are there four days a week. It’s open four days a week and they are there four days a week. There are also other schools where teachers are working, so don’t be spreading lies. Tell the truth.

~

I just got a phone call, reportedly from a bank, and they were fact checking a withdrawal made on my account to verify that I was the proper person. They then started asking too many questions about my social security number, account number, etc. I gather they do this to other people. They are phishing for your personal data so they can somehow tap into your account, so beware. If they start asking too many questions, hang up. If a bank or credit union wants to know all these facts, they already have them and they don’t have to ask you about them. Hang up.

~

To the person who called in this column about getting silent telephone calls, the same rule applies to them that apply to telemarketers. Answer the phone and say hello, when you hear either a beep or silence or a telemarketer indication, set the receiver under a towel or a pillow. Leave it there until the phone beeps indicating that your receiver has been off the hook too long. This will tie up the phone line for a few seconds or even a minute, and it will irritate them so they will not call you back. I have done it with telemarketers and silent calls and I get very few of them now. Try it – it really works.

~

Someone called in about what to do with greeting cards. I have an address for St. Jude’s Ranch for Kids, 800 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, Nevada 89005. They only want the front of the card. Also, sometimes daycares and nursery schools take them. I’d call the Apalachin Methodist Church as they have also taken cards.

~

The schools have been mostly closed this year. They’ve cut back on aides, half the students come, there are no sports, and the buildings and grounds maintenance is low. Does that mean our school budget will go down? And why are we paying all these administrators and coaches when there are half as many kids and no sports?

~

On Feb. 6, our large, longhaired calico cat ran off when we got home from getting her shots. We hoped she would come back when her tantrum was all over but she didn’t. If you see her, call 687-2961. She lives at 940 Glenmary Dr. in Owego. Dead or alive, we’d like to know.

~

Salt on the roads is not a cure all for ice or snow. 0 degrees Fahrenheit is the freezing point of ocean water, which is salt water. When you get salt on the highway and it melts the ice, it can still freeze if it gets cold enough. It’s best to put sand on it sometimes.

~

For the reader that wanted information about how to report animal cruelty, per Stray Haven, “If you have a concern about a humane, neglect, or cruelty case please contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department at (607) 687-1010.”

~

In response to the electric vehicle charging stations located at 130 Temple St. in Owego, the EV charging stations are for the commercial and residential tenants of the building. If a non-resident is interested in monthly leasing of an EV Charging Station, they can reach out to the property manager of the building at 231 Main St. in Owego.

~

Tioga County has not organized any COVID vaccinations exclusively for the most vulnerable group, old people from group A1. In the Feb. 5 session they in fact excluded the elderly and gave shots to any county or school district employee regardless of how low risk of death they have. The bureaucrats who decide who gets a shot will never take responsibility for their uncaring behavior, but it would be nice to know who made the selection? More died from COVID last week.

~

How can a person be required to have a Facebook account to find out if there are any COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Tioga County? We pay for the Public Health Department through our taxes, but all you can find on their website is what has already happened. I would think that some computer wiz could have created a website for the county where all vaccine locations, including pharmacies, could list their upcoming clinics with dates they would have vaccine available. I know lots of other people spend a lot of time every day going to multiple websites trying to find a location with vaccine appointments available. It should be available for use to all counties to make it easier for us all to get a vaccination. We are both elderly and my husband has two health problems that give him an added eligibility. We stay home and it is causing frustration and depression.

~

I like the idea of a solar farm in Tioga County, but the energy produced should be for the citizens of Tioga and any excess should go to the national grid.

~

COVID has and continues to hurt our community. Our OACSD teachers’ union will weather the storm and enjoy superior gains in real wages. This will be at an ever-greater cost to taxpayers and students, less for more. Your greater costs include your increased charge for the negative impact of COVID on union pension funds. Yes, your retirement savings might collapse, but at whatever cost to students you guarantee their cup will always runneth over. The common measure for real wage growth is nominal growth (say 3.0% annual contract salary increase) minus inflation (say .6%) is to equal 2.4% (3% – .6%) real growth in spending power. Accumulated over a quarter century, our OACSD teacher’s union has enjoyed a 29% increase in real wages. Your real income grew 14%. When union contract renewal time comes around, our OACSD BOE selectively forgets about the windfall growth in real wages teachers have enjoyed over the prior contract periods. Further, the 29% growth in real wages over the past 25 years is a gross understatement. 1. The Rub Goldberg provisions of salary kickers create so much smoke and mirrors as to make a fair assessment near impossible. 2. Beginning more than 25 years ago taxpayer pensions joined the dinosaurs, and healthcare costs have been an ever-growing burden on the taxpayers. Considering this, it is easy and fair to say our OACSD teacher’s union has enjoyed a 45% increase in real wages vs. the taxpayers’ 14%. Consider having a pension at age 55 and it is NYS tax exempt, that’s real money over 25 year retirement. Taxpayers pay for this to the grave. If Cuomo taxed employee pension income, it would be enough to buy a new Tappan Zee Bridge, annually. In the dark of an April 2019 night, Cuomo also turned teacher accountability from a sick man into a corpse. Teachers shall assess their own performance? No Superintendent is known to have requested such performance assessment from their District’s teacher’s union. It’s hard to quantify the benefits of such friends in high places.

~

For my money, the Super Bowl halftime show was [not good]. It was an obvious satanic display and completely inappropriate for that venue. It’s the second year in a row; last year’s halftime show was completely inappropriate as well. Time to forget the whole thing as far as I’m concerned, and I know a bunch of folks who feel the same way!

~

From the responses in this column, I see I phrased my question poorly so I’ll try again. What I was wondering is where are all the TV Evangelists are, weighing in on the many ills of the world; like in the 1960’s when Billy Graham, Oral Roberts, Pat Robertson, Jerry Falwell Sr., etc. were on TV regularly. We had only three TV networks. These guys were on with their own shows. I would have thought new-age TV evangelists would be tripping all over themselves; I suppose they could loosely be considered reality TV. I have a Bible and can read, thanks. I just wondered why the absence of this platform, one that was so popular at one time, and if these folks can’t get sponsors because they are considered politically incorrect, or something of that nature.

~

Last week a person posted in this column that Governor Cuomo appointed Attorney General James and tasked her with fighting corruption. This person goes on from there, but this opening premise is not correct. When Eric Schneiderman resigned, the Governor appointed New York State Solicitor Barbara Underwood to be acting Attorney General. Letitia James ran first in a Democratic primary and then later won the general election. Another person posted last week that the New York governor serves a 5-year term, the truth is that the governor serves a 4-year term.

National Political Viewpoints

It is so strange how the republicans that worship and follow Trump let him get away with everything. Don’t you people have any scruples?

~

Newsflash! The CDC Director says the science dictates that the schools can open now. Biden and the teacher’s union say no, not yet. Guess who will win and guess who is right. Is our Commander in Chief taking another nap or is his scriptwriter asleep too?

~

Whatever happened to the Republican Party? It’s really sad to see it just implode the way it is. The GOP, the grand old party, has turned into the GOPQ, the grand old party of QAnon. Give me a break people. You’re smarter than that to believe all these conspiracy theories, aren’t you? Are you still stupid, are you still with Trump, are you still denying yourself the truth?

~

For the person that put in the comment about the Kool-Aid, I’m proud to be a republican. I don’t like socialism, but it must be that you do.

~

When I am so foolish to write a letter to my congressman or president, I get the distinct impression it’s not going to go anywhere. Who are those people representing? They are there to hear us, are they hearing us at all?

~

The list is long. The first thing, don’t get rid of guns. Once the people have no guns the dictator kills a person by the millions. Dictators kill people. Guns are the only safety we have. They stay.

~

You did not answer my question. Who did Biden donate his salary to? We may have paid for Trump to take Air Force One, but didn’t we do that for Clinton, Bush, and Obama? And did we not pay for Air Force Two to take Hunter Biden to China to make his billions of dollars? We need to get a grip and answer the question please; whom did Biden donate his salary to?

~

I’ll get right to the point. Thank you, Biden voters, we now have a mess in this country and we have you to thank.

~

Just two weeks after Biden gets into office gas prices are going up and thousands of jobs in the United States are lost. Better think again about this guy.

~

Trump’s wall has decreased illegal aliens entering the U.S. by about 80%. Biden has opened the U.S. border with the goal of turning Texas into a socialist, democratic state, and is abetted by the Chinese and Mexican cartels that want to turn the U.S. into a sentinel induced stupor. These are acts of war against the U.S.A. President Trump was the last hope to stop this descent into anarchical suicide. There is no reversal in site.

~

Newsflash. Biden has done more damage to the U.S. economy in a few weeks than the Chinese virus. Millions of illegal aliens will be admitted with untold economic disaster coming. Biden’s bowing to Iran and China will lead to devastating consequences. Inflation will drive up the cost of food, housing and interest rates to unbelievable levels. All of this is thanks to an uninformed electorate.

~

Just so I have it straight, closed schools, closed businesses, open borders. Do I have that right?

~

I’m trying to understand the point of Biden’s press secretary talking with journalists. Even though she has the questions long beforehand, she still struggles with an answer. The majority of the American people voted for this?

~

Social Security was not taxed until 1982. Joe Biden sponsors taxing the elderly. History will show that his pen is far more dangerous than a tweet.

~

What’s the point of a Kool-Aid flavor? A sugary drink is a sugary drink.

~

The secret in freedom lies in educating people whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant. Enjoy the oligarchy. Mama Gump.

~

Trump is lying to you about who won the election. Trump did not win the election, Biden did. If you don’t believe Trump’s lying to you about that, he’s lied to you about the virus, didn’t he? And you people still believe in him?

~

I have a simple solution for these immigrants coming in from Mexico. Why don’t we stack them in buses and send them back to Biden’s house and the democrats. When they run out of room in those places, maybe the people that voted for democrats could foot the bill.

~

I see the democrats are wasting taxpayer money again trying to impeach former President Trump, taking off the soaps and TV programs with this foolishness. The taxpayers are paying for it. Enough already! You’ve been doing this for four years! How many millions of dollars have been wasted? Enough is enough; leave him alone! You’ve got Biden in there, so let’s see what he does. God bless America.

~

Anyone with any smarts knows that this impeachment means nothing. It just has the democrats taking the focus off what they should be focusing on, opening our schools and going after the riots that are happening. Violence equals violence in the eyes of the democrats. I’d be ashamed to be one. They are not handling the problems that this country has and Joe has done nothing to bring us together.

~

About the third COVID-19 bill in Congress, they could offset the cost by cutting the military in half, stop policing the world, and closing all bases in foreign countries not fully funded by that country; they could stop all foreign aid that involves weapon sales, and stop paying militia groups to provoke conflict, just for starters.

~

Did you watch the GOP Senate’s childish behavior on the first day of the Impeachment Hearings, reading books, turning their backs; they have already made up their minds to support the GOP instead of the citizens they are supposed to represent. They should all be kicked out of office for their very bad behavior and failure to do their jobs; bad enough that they have supported Trump’s actions for the last four years.

~

I have a question to ask. Now that the Democrats said they have won a fair election are they going to get the voter registration books up to date? Are they going to do anything about Big Tech censoring people that don’t agree with their thinking? When will we get our freedom of speech back? When will we get any info on how people are doing with the vaccine? Some people who were having problems with the vaccine are being censored. We need to know what the side effects are, because not everyone can handle the vaccine the same way.

~

As usual the democratic theater show they put on last week did not show all the facts. They pieced things together, making it look like Trump started this (insurrection as they call it). They left out the part of Trump’s speech where he said, “I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the capitol building peacefully and patriotically to make your voices heard.” They also didn’t tell you that the FBI had good intelligence a week before the attack that certain groups were planning this attack and the DC police were asking for extra police and guards at least six times, but were turned down. Why didn’t they put the fencing up earlier and have the National Guard come in then? AOC said she got text messages a week before the attack warning her to be careful. That’s why she wasn’t in the Capitol that day – she was two blocks away. Did Nancy Pelosi know about this attack and if so, when did she know? They also found pipe bombs the night before. They are wasting taxpayer money on yet another sham impeachment and not working on such things as the virus and getting the schools open, and bailing out small businesses. Two years ago my boyfriend paid his daughter’s $13,000 student loan off so she wouldn’t have this hanging over her head and so her credit would be good to get a house. If they decide to forgive student loans, will he be reimbursed? He dipped into his savings to pay this off. She is working and was making payments all along, but he wanted to speed it up. Why are the Democrats distracting us? Thanks for letting me vent and printing both sides and being a fair paper. God Bless America!

~

It’s a bit upsetting to have a neighbor that still flies the Trump flag. Why? Are they signaling that they believe all the lies about the election? Why so many otherwise sane and intelligent adults follow / worship Trump is beyond my pay grade.

~

So very sad and disheartening to see what the Republican Party has become – it’s now the “Re’trump’lican” Party. Instead of being the party of fiscal responsibility and morals, they are the party of Trump, white supremacists, and QAnon. Really people, this is what you want your Republican Party to look like? When you are ready to leave the craziness and Trump, come on over to reality and responsibility with team Democratic!

~

I would like to thank all those that voted Joe Biden and his administration into office. You have helped me solve a few of my problems. I was worried about what to do with the extra money I had after the Trump administration was voted out. Gasoline has gone up over 25 cents a gallon since inauguration. Problem solved. I was worried about what to do after retirement. I can’t retire with the cost of things going up and my savings down. Problem solved. Corporate taxes are going up. Not my problem, but they will raise the cost of their products to make up for it, so now my problem is solved. I was worried about all the illegals’ lining up to get into the country. Problem solved. It just keeps getting better. At the end of this administration all my problems will be solved.

~

Can anyone please tell me why it’s okay for Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other Socialist Democrats to make incendiary remarks inciting riots and no one lifts a finger? Let President Trump say something that you have to STRETCH to make incendiary, and there’s a huge cat fit leading to this sham of an “impeachment”. Why?

~

Noticed it’s costing you more to fill up the tank of your vehicle, your heating oil, etc.? Remember to thank a Socialist Democrat when you next have the chance. Remember $4 a gallon gasoline? No doubt that’s coming back to haunt you.

~

Once again the news media jumped to a quick judgment without waiting for the facts. The head of Capitol Police Union said that officer Sicknick died of a stroke, and that no cause was given. Sicknick was pepper sprayed twice and they think that triggered a stroke. But he was cremated and the report of why he died will not be released. Of course the news media said he was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and are still pushing that story, even though it was reported he was never struck at all with the extinguisher. There were no signs of trauma to his body. Officer Sicknick called his brother hours after the riot from his office and said he was pepper sprayed twice and was in good shape, and 24 hours later Sicknick was dead. No one has been charged in his death and no charges are pending. What happened at the Capitol was tragic, but the FBI had chatter a week before something might happen. You can’t blame Trump for this.

~

My thoughts on the insurrection, and I am not a member of either political party is this. The country watched and endured months of violence across the nation, albeit to move the nation in a different direction through protests, etc. Police were abused during this time, people died, property and public buildings were destroyed, and there was no outcry by the Democratic Party. Trump supporters riot and protest and now it is a big deal. I just don’t understand the double standard. The protesters and rioters during the summer were also provoked by political rhetoric. Please explain in this column if you have the answer.

~

Remember when the Trump Administration black listed Huawei, the company in China alleging that the government could spy on US citizens with their products; no proof of course, just allegations. We also prohibited U.S. companies from selling components to Huawei. Well karma has a way of biting one in the butt, now manufacturers in the U.S. and around the globe can’t get the components for their products because Huawei had the foresight to buy everything they could find to support them until they had alternate sources, which supports the old saying, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

~

So the Democrats paid someone to go to the capitol to overthrow an election they won? And people seriously believe that? Wow!

~

President Biden has been president for three weeks now and gas prices have gone up 10 cents each week. Way to go democrats!

~

I am not registered with either major political party, however, wow! What exactly is it about Donald Trump that so frightens the Democratic Party to the point they ignore the people’s business to spend time (again) with this dog and pony show? We have an international crisis going on! People are dying; the vaccine rollout is a dud so far; our kids, who were already not at the top compared to other countries, are being left behind not only educationally speaking but socially, mentally, and physically. The list of what these representatives of the people should be tending to is too long for this column. Folks in Minneapolis, New York City, Seattle, etc., were frightened also and they seem to be back to work. Who said acting is hard work? These folks seem to prefer it to doing some actual hard work that benefits all, rather than themselves.

~

After watching the impeachment hearings with such detailed information; the chronological time lines, tweets from Trump himself, the phone call Trump made with no regard for Mike Pence, and videos with Senators running for their lives. I am totally convinced Trump is absolutely accountable. And chances are the spineless republicans will give him another pass, confirming they definitely own this. Their names will appear in history books.

~

Has anyone else noticed the clueless deer in the headlights look on press secretary Jen Psaki’s face? Mirrored by much the same look on Biden’s face very often.