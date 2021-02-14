What’s Happening for the week of February 14, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Make and Take Heart Box Kits at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call the library at 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick your kit up.

FEBRUARY 1 to 26

Blind Date with a Book, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Come to the library during the month of February and take a chance with one of their available books! The only judgment you have to make will be based on the inside. Who knows? You might just fall in love!

FEBRUARY 15 to 19

Van Etten Library Patron Appreciation Week, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Visit them and enter a chance to win a $50 gift card at a retailer of your choice.

FEBRUARY 16

Berkshire Free Library’s monthly board meeting will be held via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

FEBRUARY 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

FEBRUARY 18

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry and Bake Sale to benefit St. Baldrick’s, located at the Candor Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead ordering is taking place until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184 ext. 2.

GFJ Library Learn to Transfer and View Photos Easily, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 20

Campville Fire Department Chicken BBQ, serving at noon, drive-thru only. The cost of $13 includes a 1/2 chicken, three sides, dessert, and soda or water.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and offer contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 11:30 a.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person. To make a reservation, call the VFW at 687-1371.

GFJ Library Amazon Fire: The Affordable Tablet, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

February 24

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley, Takeout only. All are welcome.

FEBRUARY 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 27

Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, St. Patrick’s Church Parking Lot, 300 Main St., Owego. Drive-thru pick up only. The cost is $10, and tickets are available by calling 687-1068.

MARCH 4

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 11

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor, N.Y. Meetings take place every second Tuesday, and they practice safe distance and wear facemasks. The April meeting only will be held on Saturday, April 10 this year at 7 p.m.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MARCH 18

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.