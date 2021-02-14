Tioga County Brief for the week of February 14, 2021

The vaccination rollout is well underway, with many scrambling to navigate the system and secure that shot in the arm. Another article in this week’s publication offers tips on how to grab an appointment. Patience, and Internet capability is essential in this process, as demand well exceeds the available supply.

In the meantime, the percentage of positive cases, nationwide, has decreased. In Tioga County, N.Y., the number of confirmed cases grew by 63 since Saturday, Feb. 6, and as of Thursday, Feb. 11. You can monitor the count at our website, www.owegopennysaver.com, where numbers are updated each day except for Sunday, and on this week on Monday.

There have also been two more COVID related deaths reported in Tioga County since last week, bringing the total to 69. Tioga County’s Public Health Department reports that social gatherings and school connections are the leading cause of community spread at this time, and that residents are urged to continue social distancing, washing hands, and is asking residents to stay home if they are sick. Mask wearing is also recommended.

Regarding vaccines, the Public Health Department is also suggesting that residents call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information on vaccines. The public health department will also be informing residents when more clinics become available, locally.

Some good resources for help include https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, calling the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, or by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/.