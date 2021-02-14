Valentines for Veterans

“Honor the dead by helping the living.” This is a worthy motto of the VFW.

Recently, members of the VFW Auxiliary signed valentines addressed to any veteran. In total, over 50 valentines with a VFW Buddy Poppy attached to it were distributed.

According to Dorolyn Perry, the VFW Auxiliary Poppy Chairperson, Veterans in two nursing homes and a homeless shelter were recipients of the valentines.

Disabled veterans, she noted, make the poppies as a means of support. The money received from distribution of poppies helps disabled veterans.

Poppies were first started in1922. Today, disabled, needy, and aging veterans in hospitals, State veteran homes and in Domiciliaries assemble the poppies. Money derived from distribution of poppies is retained locally to provide veteran services and welfare.

The cost of the Buddy Poppy provides funds for the veterans who assembled the poppies and other programs associated with the program.

Perry added, “We must never forget our veterans who fought for the freedoms we have today. Send a veteran a valentine and let him or her know they are remembered.”

To learn more, you can contact the VFW and its Auxiliary at 687-1371.