Family Resource Center offers series called Magic Years

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering a virtual parenting series called Magic Years. This educational program is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages birth to 4 years.

In this 6-week series, parents / caregivers will learn about child development and discuss parenting strategies that are best suited to the early years.

This series will be held Thursday afternoons, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. via zoom, and running from March 4 through April 8.

Parents and caregivers can email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu to register before March 1.