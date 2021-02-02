Owego Native Named to St. John Fisher College Dean’s List

Brendan Evans, son of Frances and Chris Evans, has been named to the Fall term 2020 Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York. Evans, a 2020 graduate of Owego Free Academy, is a freshman Sport Management major.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

