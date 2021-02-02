Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of January 31, 2021

Hey everybody. Remember me? I am the miracle kitty! My name is Sox.

My story goes like this. I was adopted in May of 2017. After three years my adoptive owner called Maddie’s Meadows and says it’s not working out. They claimed that I had dementia.

Now I don’t necessarily agree with that because for one thing I am young, but that was her opinion so I get to go back to Maddie’s Meadows. Not such a bad deal, actually.

However, I get tested for FELV before going back and I tested positive. Even though the adoptive owner swears I never left the house in the three years she had me and I was negative when I went to her house, I am now testing positive.

It is a mystery, but now I can’t go back to Maddie’s Meadows because FELV is very contagious and she has a lot of kitties. Nancy tried very hard to find me a home that could take me because I had no symptoms at all, but I couldn’t go someplace where there were other cats.

Nancy finally exhausted every possible option but to no avail. In desperation, she decided to test me again, even though she was assured that those tests do not make mistakes. It was either that or put me down because FELV is always fatal.

Guess what? The test came back negative this time! The vet assured me that the test was accurate; even though it is very rare that it could have been a false positive the first time.

So now I get to go back to Maddie’s Meadows, and I have been here ever since May of 2020. So Nancy and I cuddle daily and I am in a place that wants me, so I’m happy! Everything worked out for the best, in my opinion.

If you would like to help Nancy to take care of us kitties by donating, you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.