Health Department breaks down new COVID-19 case localities within Tioga County

The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported for the period of Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021, as reported by the Tioga County Health Department.

Zip Codes in Tioga County Area New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021 13732 Apalachin 35 13734 Barton 8 13736 Berkshire 12 13743 Candor 9 13760 Endicott 18 13811 Newark Valley 15 13812 Nichols 7 13827 Owego 45 13835 Richford 1 13840 Smithboro 0 13845 Tioga Center 0 13864 Willseyville 2 14859 Lockwood 0 14883 Spencer 12 14892 Waverly 20 TOTAL 184