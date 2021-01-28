The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported for the period of Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021, as reported by the Tioga County Health Department.
|Zip Codes in
Tioga County
|Area
|New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021
|13732
|Apalachin
|35
|13734
|Barton
|8
|13736
|Berkshire
|12
|13743
|Candor
|9
|13760
|Endicott
|18
|13811
|Newark Valley
|15
|13812
|Nichols
|7
|13827
|Owego
|45
|13835
|Richford
|1
|13840
|Smithboro
|0
|13845
|Tioga Center
|0
|13864
|Willseyville
|2
|14859
|Lockwood
|0
|14883
|Spencer
|12
|14892
|Waverly
|20
|TOTAL
|184
Be the first to comment on "Health Department breaks down new COVID-19 case localities within Tioga County"