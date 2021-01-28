Health Department breaks down new COVID-19 case localities within Tioga County

Posted By: psadvert January 28, 2021

The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported for the period of  Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021, as reported by the Tioga County Health Department.

Zip Codes in  

Tioga County 

 Area New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 21, 2021 through Jan. 27, 2021 
13732  Apalachin  35
13734  Barton  8
13736  Berkshire  12
13743  Candor  9
13760  Endicott  18
13811  Newark Valley  15
13812  Nichols  7
13827  Owego  45
13835  Richford  1
13840  Smithboro  0
13845  Tioga Center  0
13864  Willseyville  2
14859  Lockwood  0
14883  Spencer  12
14892  Waverly  20
TOTAL    184

 

