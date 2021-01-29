New hires at Riger Marketing Communications

Posted By: psadvert January 29, 2021

In late 2020, Riger Marketing Communications acquired the assets, including several clients, of Cull Martin & Associates, formerly of Vestal, N.Y. Riger also hired a core team of tenured Cull Martin & Associates employees – Andrew Crossett, writer; Joseph Benarick, account executive; and Adam Pedrone, graphic designer. 

Joe Benarick.

Riger Marketing Communications has also hired Marylouise Doyle as the firm’s new Print Production Coordinator. 

Marylouise Doyle.

In a press release from Riger Marketing Communications, they wrote, “Marylouise brings with her a wide range of skills in print production, attention to detail and design, contributing to the quality control and efficiency of each Riger client’s job.” 

Andy Crossett.

