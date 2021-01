Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 14, 2021, property located at 5069 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Anthony and Patricia Mancini to Peter and Mary Beth Gamba for $205,000.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 817 Woodhaven Dr., Town of Owego, from Anthony Esser and Kathleen Pernice to Mark Griep for $165,000.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 80 Dr. Knapp S. Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Maria Mallins to Adam Donholt for $81,915.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 220 Golden Rd., Town of Barton, from George and Arlene Pinheiro to Lynn Rumery for $185,000.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Kathleen Goodspeed to Christopher and Melissa Colasurdo for $14,377.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 395 Main St., Village of Owego, from Kathleen Gregory to Robert and Kelly Tiddick for $43,000.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 23 Williams St., Town of Spencer, from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As Trustee to Kathleen Grasso for $54,500.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 6647 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Allison Snell and Catherine McKim to Ester Woods for $74,000.

On Jan. 15, 2021, property located at 2960 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Diane Mueller to Earl and Joellyn Zimmer Jr. for $10,000.

On Jan. 19, 2021, property located at 60 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Renee Trybula to Kimberly Place for $42,000.

On Jan. 19, 2021, property located at 188 Tara Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert and Donna Gould to Brian and Elizabeth Bohrer for $280,000.

On Jan. 19, 2021, property located at Waverly Road, Tioga, from William and Betty Shears to Steven Payne for $4,600.

On Jan. 19, 2021, property located at 1581 Dr. Knapp Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Michaelene Peter to Russell Vidler and Kim Kelly for $170,212.

On Jan. 20, 2021, property located at 1381 Cornell Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Dennis Corwin to Alicia Lane and Patrick McBride for $110,000.

On Jan. 20, 2021, property located at 54 Old Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Gayle Gregory to Tyler Rypkema for $130,000.

On Jan. 20, 2021, property located at 34 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Lisa Brown to Jeremy Reynolds for $143,000.