Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This sweetheart of a cat is Christie. She came here when she was six weeks old in December of 2012. She came here because her owners, both husband and wife, were killed in a motorcycle accident. They left behind 17 kitties, some adults but mostly kittens.

A relative of mine called me and told me what happened. I went and got all of them. God put me on this earth for something, which must have been one of the reasons. The situation was horrific enough without them having to figure out what to do with all of those kitties.

Anyhow, she has been here for eight years now. I could tell her from the rest of the little black and white kitties because she has a little mustache that is a little bit skewed. She is very quiet and shy. She is not fearful of people or feral, just quiet.

She likes to sit and watch the others, probably wondering how she ended up here, but she seems content. Now that there are fewer kitties here she seems to be coming out of her shell a little bit. She will approach me to be petted, especially at night when my chores are done.

I will sit on the couch and the kitties that want to be petted will come over to me, rubbing up against me looking for some affection. She is one of them now since there is less competition. If there are too many around, she will leave. She wants her life simple, not complicated.

I think I have provided that for her, simplicity and comfort. Nothing complicated unless she steps in front of Clara when I am serving breakfast. Then Clara explodes and Christie runs away. Well life is never going to be perfect, that is as long as Clara is alive. I think Christie has a good life here and she is happy.

If you want to call and find out more about any of the kitties, you can reach me at (607) 768-6575. If you would like to donate to help me to take care of the 35 kitties I have, please send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.