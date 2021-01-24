Tioga County Brief for the week of January 24, 2021

Vaccine distribution and its rollout has been nothing short of frenzied, as available slots fill up within hours after appointments open. Tioga County’s Public Health is continuing to urge residents to be patient in the process.

In our upcoming Community Directory, we have included a story that highlights the hard work that Tioga County Public Health employees are demonstrating during this pandemic.

Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, the number of active cases increased by 34 in Tioga County, N.Y. Officials have also been offering a breakdown of zip code areas and new positive cases, with Owego and Apalachin reflecting a large portion of the total cases, which were 280 active as of Jan. 21. Waverly also reflected a large number of cases.

The spread of the virus, according to officials, is through small family and community gatherings. Social distancing and face coverings are still recommended as officials continue working to contain the virus and reduce the number of cases.

As for the vaccinations, things change every day. You can visit us online at www.owegopennysaver.com for continual updates.

The Public Health Department is also suggesting that residents call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information on vaccines. The public health department will also be informing residents when more clinics become available, locally.

Some good resources for help include https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, calling the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, or by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/.