What’s Happening for the week of January 24, 2021

JANUARY

Take and Make Kits at the Van Etten Library. January’s kit is a waterless snow globe. Kits are for all ages. Call the Library at (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit. Limit of three kits per household.

JANUARY 27

What Can I do with a Smart Speaker, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Owego Lions Club Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza, 17C Owego (in parking lot across from Valu Home).

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors Annual Meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Regular Meeting at 12:45 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building 56 Main St., Owego. Held in the Tioga County Economic Development Conference Room #201. Contact Teresa Saraceno with any questions at (607) 687-8260, or email saracenot@tiogacountyny.gov.

JANUARY 28

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Church of the Redeemer will host a free Community Meal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. The feast for the evening will be goulash with mixed vegetables with a roll and cookies for dessert. Take-out only. Stay in your car and the meal will be brought to you. The dessert is being provided by members of the Sayre Rotary Club, who will also be assisting with handing out the meals.

FEBRUARY 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting, (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology & Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 4

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego,

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Tioga County Legislature Second Special Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego,

FEBRUARY 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

FEBRUARY 9

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2021 will be held at 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 11

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 13

“Love Bird” Walk, 10 a.m., Marshland Road Boat House. Directions to Marshland Road from Waterman’s Center: Take Route 434 West 2.2 miles from Hilton Road, turn right on west end of Marshland Road, take third driveway on the left. No RSVP needed. Free and open to the public. Masks required.

VFW Post 1371 LUAU Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. They are taking orders until Feb. 5. To reserve a dinner, call the VFW at 687-1371.

FEBRUARY 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

FEBRUARY 18

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 20

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 11:30 a.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person. To make a reservation, call the VFW at 687-1371.