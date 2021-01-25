Getthere to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Don’t let lack of transportation keep you or a loved one from getting to the doctor or clinic for the COVID-19 vaccines. Rural Health Network of South Central New York’s mobility management program, Getthere, can provide rides to vaccinations.

According to Getthere Director Bill Wagner, as local residents continue to sign up for the vaccinations, getting to that appointment may be difficult for some so Getthere is offering assistance.

Contact the Gethere Call Center at 1-855-373-4040 to speak with a Mobility Transportation Advocate for help in scheduling a safe, secure ride. No referral needed. Mobility and Transportation Advocate’s are available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Getthere is a mobility management program of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York serving Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga Counties.