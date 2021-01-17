COVID vaccine update

Tioga County Public Health Department is preparing for Phase 1B of New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The department saw a huge influx of phone calls starting on Saturday, Jan. 9, and coming from the public seeking information regarding receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

The county’s first vaccination clinic for Phase 1A was set for Wednesday, Jan. 13, and all appointments filled immediately. Forthcoming clinics will follow the same protocol, with an appointment needed, which can be scheduled online once they are apprised of vaccine availability.

“Phase 1B expands our efforts to a larger portion of our population,” said Lisa McCafferty, public health director, adding, “Unfortunately, due to the vaccine shortage, there is no easy solution.”

She added, “Please be patient. Vaccination clinics are being planned for future weeks. As clinics throughout the state are confirmed, they will appear on the New York State eligibility website.”

Now eligible in Phase 1B are public-facing grocery store workers, school staff aside from teachers, in-person college instructors, child care workers and individuals living and working in homeless shelters, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Those already announced as being part of Phase 1B were teachers, police, firefighters, public safety and public transit workers and those 75 and older, an age that has now been lowered to include those 65 and older.

Clinics are not restricted to county of residence. New York State residents can select a clinic site, which has open appointment slots. Keep checking.

For more information, call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Public Health noted that it would take weeks to fully vaccinate this phase. “The vaccine will help protect our families and community; however, it will take time. Continue practicing ongoing protocols – social distancing, wear masks, if sick stay home and call your doctor,” they wrote.

Future COVID-19 vaccination clinic information and registration will be posted on the Tioga County COVID-19 website (covid19.tiogacountyny.com) and on Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health. They will also share any additional locations where the vaccination can be obtained within Tioga County once that information is released.