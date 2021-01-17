What’s Happening for the week of January 17, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Take and Make Kits at the Van Etten Library. January’s kit is a waterless snow globe. Kits are for all ages. Call the Library at (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit. Limit of three kits per household.

JANUARY 16

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open from noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

JANUARY 19

Berkshire Free Library monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

JANUARY 20

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley, takeout only. All are Welcome.

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, Via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86218180985 Meeting ID: 862 1818 0985 Call In: 1 (646) 558 8656

JANUARY 21

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JANUARY 22

Introduction to Zoom, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

JANUARY 27

What Can I do with a Smart Speaker, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Owego Lions Club Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza, 17C Owego (in parking lot across from Valu Home).

JANUARY 28

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 4

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 11

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MARCH 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MAY 19

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

JUNE 16

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

JULY 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

AUGUST 18

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

OCTOBER 20

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

DECEMBER 15

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.