Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ Three tractors decorated with flashing holiday lights line Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. This display was part of the ‘Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest’ held in December. (Photo by Karalyn Walter) 

Posted By: psadvert January 16, 2021

Note from the Editor: We have included some additional photos taken by Karalyn Walter.

Tioga County Tourism recently announced the winners of the “Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest.” This Driving Tour featured over 40 homes and businesses throughout Tioga County, N.Y. that had lights and outdoor displays for the holiday season, including holiday window decorations in downtown business districts. 

“With the cancellation of holiday events, we wanted to do something for kids and families to experience the magic of the season, so we created a map of the holiday light displays around the county,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism. 

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Residents of this house in Apalachin are still spreading the holiday spirit into January, with holiday lights adorning both their house and fencing. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

She added, “We had 89 votes and were encouraged by the positive comments on social media about how much these homes and businesses did to make this holiday season a little brighter. Thank you to everyone who participated.” 

Winners included 1st place for homes, Edward Evans, 25 Bambi Lane, Candor; 2nd place to Valerie and John Jacoby, 548 5th Ave., Owego; and 3rd place, Ricky VanDerpoel, 440 State Route 96, Owego.

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

During the holiday season, over 60 houses in the Maryvale Drive area in Apalachin were decorated with holiday lights; many participated in the ‘Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest.’ As the season comes to an end, houses like this one are still spreading holiday cheer with their decorations. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

In the business category, Katie’s Kreations, located at 188 Front St., Owego, won in the business category. 

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Over 60 houses in the Maryvale Drive area in Apalachin were decorated with holiday lights during the holiday season. Now, as the season comes to an end, houses like this one are still spreading holiday cheer with their decorations. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

The winning homes will receive Gift Certificates from local businesses and the winning business will receive a $200 Gift Certificate to Small Town 360, a local photography business that offers services like virtual tours and Google Street View.  

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Houses and businesses, like this house in Tioga County, are closing out the holiday season in early January by keeping their lights and displays up. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

Special mentions go to Debbie Webster of 7 Gail Dr. in Waverly, the Newark Valley Village Green Christmas Tree Display, the neighborhoods of Maryville Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin, and the Christmas Tree Display at the Richford Graded Schoolhouse, sponsored by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce. 

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

This house on Gail Drive in Owego features a snowman built after the recent storm, and remains festive with holiday lights. This house is one of many that participated in the ‘Light Up Tioga: Driving Tour and Contest.’ (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Many houses still have their lights up in Tioga County, like this one that features a manger, and a freshly built snowman in the yard from the recent snowstorms. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Some houses on Forest Hill Road in Apalachin, like this one, still have their holiday displays up and are now surrounded by the recent snowfalls. (Photo by Karalyn Walter)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*