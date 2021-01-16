Tioga County Tourism announces winners in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’ 

Note from the Editor: We have included some additional photos taken by Karalyn Walter.

Tioga County Tourism recently announced the winners of the “Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest.” This Driving Tour featured over 40 homes and businesses throughout Tioga County, N.Y. that had lights and outdoor displays for the holiday season, including holiday window decorations in downtown business districts.

“With the cancellation of holiday events, we wanted to do something for kids and families to experience the magic of the season, so we created a map of the holiday light displays around the county,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism.

She added, “We had 89 votes and were encouraged by the positive comments on social media about how much these homes and businesses did to make this holiday season a little brighter. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

Winners included 1st place for homes, Edward Evans, 25 Bambi Lane, Candor; 2nd place to Valerie and John Jacoby, 548 5th Ave., Owego; and 3rd place, Ricky VanDerpoel, 440 State Route 96, Owego.

In the business category, Katie’s Kreations, located at 188 Front St., Owego, won in the business category.

The winning homes will receive Gift Certificates from local businesses and the winning business will receive a $200 Gift Certificate to Small Town 360, a local photography business that offers services like virtual tours and Google Street View.

Special mentions go to Debbie Webster of 7 Gail Dr. in Waverly, the Newark Valley Village Green Christmas Tree Display, the neighborhoods of Maryville Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin, and the Christmas Tree Display at the Richford Graded Schoolhouse, sponsored by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce.