Tioga County COVID-19 Vaccination Update for January 11, 2021

Tioga County Public Health Department is preparing for Phase 1B of New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The department saw a huge influx of phone calls starting on Saturday, Jan. 9, snowballing through to today from the public seeking information regarding receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

In today’s press brief from Tioga County officials, health department officials wrote, “We are currently awaiting further clarification from New York State regarding specifics for the 1B eligible population group, as well as details regarding vaccine availability.”

The county’s first vaccination clinic for Phase 1A is set for this Wednesday, Jan. 13, and all appointments have been filled. Forthcoming clinics will follow the same protocol, with an appointment needed, which can be scheduled online once they are apprised of vaccine availability.

“Phase 1B expands our efforts to a larger portion of our population,” said Lisa McCafferty, public health director, adding, ” It will take weeks to fully vaccinate this phase. We will continue to add more clinics as we receive additional vaccine doses from the State, but please be patient. The vaccine will help protect our families and community; however, it will take time. Continue practicing ongoing protocols – social distancing, wear masks, if sick stay home and call your doctor.”

For those eligible for the vaccine in group 1B, such as teachers and education workers, first responders, law enforcement, and people 75 and older, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov for more information.

Future COVID-19 vaccination clinic information and registration will be posted on the Tioga County COVID-19 website (covid19.tiogacountyny.com) and on Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health. They will also share any additional locations where the vaccination can be obtained within Tioga County once that information is released.