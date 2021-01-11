Tioga County Brief

Over the last week, local lawmakers urged residents to utilize caution as community spread of the coronavirus continues. In several daily briefs, provided by the Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, she wrote, “We are seeing our numbers go up significantly since the first of the year. Be aware that the leading cause of the increase is due to family and small gatherings.”

Since Dec. 31, 2020, and as of Jan. 7, 2021, the total number of positive COVID cases in Tioga County increased by 229, according to Tioga County’s Department of Health. Active cases increased by 85 in that same week.

While holiday gatherings led, in part, to the recent spike in cases, lawmakers continue to remind residents utilize caution as vaccine rollouts begin.

As a breakdown last week, the county did release the case numbers for each town in Tioga County, with Barton having 104 new cases reported from Dec. 10 thru Dec. 30, 2020 (this includes Waverly); nine new cases were reported during this same time frame in Berkshire; 48 in Candor; 14 in Newark Valley; 12 in Nichols; 125 cases reported Dec. 10 thru Dec. 30 in Owego; two in Richford; 28 in Spencer; and 21 in Tioga.

In other county news, Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected to serve as Chair for another term, and a vaccine rollout and plan is being worked on as a priority. You can read more about some of these efforts inside this edition.