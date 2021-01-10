What’s Happening for the week of January 10, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY 6

iPad/iPhone Basics for the New User, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

JANUARY 11

Waterless Snow Globe Take and Make Kit, Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit. Limit of three per family.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open from noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

JANUARY 14

Apps for Health and Fitness, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

JANUARY 16

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open from noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

JANUARY 19

Berkshire Free Library monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

JANUARY 20

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley, takeout only. All are Welcome.

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

JANUARY 22

Introduction to Zoom, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

JANUARY 27

What Can I do with a Smart Speaker, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza, NY 17C Owego (in parking lot across from Valu Home).

FEBRUARY 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MARCH 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MAY 19

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., if you are interested in attending a meeting please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

JUNE 16

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

JULY 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

AUGUST 18

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

OCTOBER 20

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

DECEMBER 15

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.