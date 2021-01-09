Guthrie partners with local restaurants for ‘Operation Winter Break’

Guthrie’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) is partnering with local restaurants to provide free meal vouchers to students in need in the Athens, Sayre, Towanda, and Waverly school districts, to be used during the upcoming winter break.

The goal of the program is to help feed students in need who won’t have access to their school meal program while they are off for the holidays during these especially challenging times. Hundreds of children will be able to receive a meal during their winter break from this program.

Raya Wohltmann, Owner, Callears BBQ said, “If there was something we could do, we wanted to do that, to make sure kids were fed and they were happy and had a good winter break.”

Jennifer Parrish, of Parrish Family Deli said, “Life is not a one-way street, so we are paying it forward where we can.”

Stormy Cassidy, owner, Railhouse Restaurant and Taproom said, “We are very fortunate to live in a community with such an amazing hospital. We thank all of our health care workers and are grateful to be a part of this project.”

Guthrie would like to thank Callear’s BBQ, Parrish Family Deli, The Railhouse, and Shores Sisters for partnering with Guthrie on this initiative.

To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/rySuvYCmE1Q.

