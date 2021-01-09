Updated quarantine guidelines in New York align with CDC recommendations

Last week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced updated quarantine guidelines, at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/12/covid19-health-advisory-updated-quarantine-guidance-12.26.20.pdf, for New York, which are consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing.

In a press release, the governor’s office advised that individuals should continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.