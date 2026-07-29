Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 13, 2026 through July 19, 2026 there were 175 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. One mental health hold was reported. The department also reported the following arrests:

The department also reported the following arrests:

Christopher N. Elliott, 37, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for arson in the fifth degree (misdemeanor) and trespassing on railroad track and property in the third degree (misdemeanor) following assistance to the Village of Owego Fire Department on West Avenue. Elliott was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael K. L. Stone, 32, Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a burglary in the third degree (D felony). Stone was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Dustin A. Spacek, 33, Barton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. Owego Police Officers assisted Tioga Sheriff’s Deputies with the arrest on Green Street. Spacek was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Sonya M. Morris, 48, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for reckless endangerment in the first degree (D felony), arson in the fifth degree (misdemeanor), criminal mischief (misdemeanor), and harassment in the second degree (violation) following a domestic violence incident on Belva Lockwood Lane. Morris was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail pending further court proceedings.