Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 13, 2026, property located at 63 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Greater Valley Properties and Services LLC to DAT Property Holdings LLC for $75,000.

On July 13, 2026, property located at 2055 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from John Neuman, Carolyn Chauncey Neuman, Stephen and Sarah Chauncey for $96,379.

On July 13, 2026, property located at 420 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Norman Jr. and Lena Millage to Phyllissa Chapman to $30,000.

On July 14, 2026, property located at McMahon Road, Town of Berkshire, from Kevin Sykes to Crist and Malinda Zook for $50,000.

On July 15, 2026, property located at State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Patricia Kelly and Nancy Lawson to Blue Heron Resources LLC for $90,000.

On July 15, 2026, property located at 3125 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Farm at Owego LLC, Brian and Angela Richardson to William and Trisha Gana for $84,000.

On July 15, 2026, property located at 1598 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Skot and Kaitlyn Andrews to Christian Haynes and Lyndsay Powell for $350,000.

On July 15, 2026, property located at 13 Mill St., Village of Newark Valley, from Eugene Hunsinger to Kenny Slater Jr. for $40,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at Route 38, Town of Berkshire, from Roger Sharp to George Hoffmier Sr. for $65,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at 624 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Elizabeth Myers to Jeffrey Mullen and Jennifer Rose for $385,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at 2714 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Debra Willis to Jay Smith and Amy Mitchell for $285,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at 71 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Laurie and Eric Jacobs to Ryan and Lacey Wolcott for $185,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at 34 South Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Benjamin and Kimberly Merrill to Patrick Stewart and Emilee Chaffinch for $185,000.

On July 16, 2026, property located at 2 Wilcox Estate Dr., Town of Barton, from Kevin and Patricia Burnell and Brian and Lynn Kennedy for $55,000.

On July 17, 2026, property located at 1458 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Jill Mott to Brandon and Yustyna Mancini for $24,000.