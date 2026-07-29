Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Hosts ‘Milk and Tea—A WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party’ to Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) announced that they will host “Milk and Tea—A WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party” in recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, an annual global campaign that celebrates breastfeeding and raises awareness about the important support available to mothers, babies, and families.

The Milk and Tea Party will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Families, caregivers, and community members are invited to join TOI’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program for an afternoon focused on connection, education, and celebrating the breastfeeding journey.

Guests will enjoy tea and snacks while participating in family-friendly activities, including crafts and a free drawing. The event will provide an opportunity for families to meet local WIC staff, learn about breastfeeding resources, and discover the many ways WIC supports the health and well-being of women, infants, and children throughout Tioga County.

“WIC is here to support families by providing nutrition education, breastfeeding guidance, and resources that help children get a healthy start,” said Ashley Tomazin, Family Health Services Director at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. “We invite families to join us, connect with our team, and learn more about the programs and services TOI offers to support families throughout our community.”

This free event is open to the public, and all families are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, please call (607) 687-3147 or email WIC@tiogaopp.org.