Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements

On Nov. 27, a baby girl, Amiah Rain, was born to Jamie and Dameon Babcock of Athens, Pa.

On Nov. 27, a baby boy, Laythen James, was born to Lacey and Robert Bump, Jr. of New Albany, Pa.

On Nov. 27, a baby girl, Layla, was born to Kimberly Terry and Peter Knapp of Owego, N.Y.

On Nov. 29, a baby boy, Dean Marshall, was born to Lacy Powers and Matthew Hartranft of Wysox, Pa.

On Nov. 29, a baby boy, Owen Bernard, was born to Tabitha and John Grace of Chemung, N.Y.

On Dec. 1, a baby girl, Londyn Kate, was born to Christy and Donald Barrett of Sayre, Pa.

On Dec. 1, a baby girl, Saige Noelle, was born to Mackenzie Plouse and Timothy Woodcock of Waverly, N.Y.

On Dec. 1, a baby girl, Addison Elizabeth, was born to Lacey and Josh Ames of Gillett, Pa.

On Dec. 2, a baby boy, Ward Jeffrey, was born to Tiffany and Brian Wendela of Sayre, Pa.

On Dec. 3, a baby girl, Mia Skye, was born to Jessica Nichols of Spencer, N.Y.

On Dec. 3, a baby girl, Aurora Grey, was born to Taylor and Corey Poklemba of Athens, Pa.

On Dec. 4, Everleigh Grace, was born to Kassi Dunham and Daryle Westbrook, Jr. of New Albany, Pa.

On Dec. 5, a baby boy, Liam Dean Matthew, was born to Katie Hunsinger and Jonathan Casterline of Nichols, N.Y.

On Dec. 5, a baby boy, Atlas Arrow, was born to Anna and Isaac Keir of Athens, Pa.

On Dec. 8, a baby girl, Layla, was born to Caitlin Brewer and Austin Rosengrant of Forkston, Pa.

On Dec. 10, a baby girl, Jastyn Renae, was born to Shelby Ortiz and Dustyn Mack of Waverly, N.Y.

On Dec. 10, a baby girl, Sara May Rose, was born to Angela and Robert Houghtaling of Rome, Pa.

On Dec. 11, a baby girl, Mia Noel, was born to Courtney Cobb and Sal Monterosso of Wysox, Pa.