Historic snow depths cause farm structures to collapse

Many farm structures were unable to withstand the weight of the up to 44-inches of snow, and collapsed. Tioga County farmers bore the brunt of the storm and some are still digging out their farms. Normal farm activities like milk truck visits and winter manure spreading are impacted.

Barb Neal, of Cornell Cooperative Extension, is serving as the disaster point person for agriculture for Tioga County. If you or someone you know had a farm structure failure, problem with farm operations or livestock, or collapsed greenhouse or high tunnel, have them text Barb Neal at (607) 793-6414 or email her at ban1@cornell.edu. She will report all the snow related damages to the state as they work for a disaster declaration and provide disaster relief information.