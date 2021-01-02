‘Tis the Season for conversations!

There is something about entering into a New Year that sparks the urge to renew, recharge, and be open to new things. CASA-Trinity Prevention Services and Tioga ASAP Coalition would like to invite you to join them for new conversations and learning opportunities in 2021.

The month is kicking off with two “Pax Tools for School@Home” trainings. Grab a coffee or tea and join them live as they provide some tips and tools for parents and caregivers to use to make school at home a little easier to manage. The training will take place Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon via zoom.

Tioga ASAP Coalition is excited to host Ben Cort, author of Weed, Inc. Ben is a nationally renowned speaker on the impact of marijuana legalization in communities and the various lessons learned from his personal experience in Colorado.

Each session will be different, so feel free to sign up for both. Limited space Is available on Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom; and on Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

They will also be partnering with Wednesday Wisdom Parent Chat Series to host a virtual Shawna Has a Secret training. Join in to learn more about what things to look for in your teen’s bedroom regarding signs of possible misuse, current substance misuse trends, and how to start the conversation with a young person that you may be concerned about. This training will take place on Jan. 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

They will wrap up their monthly conversation with an evening of PAX Tools for Parents. PAX Tools is a collection of proven strategies for families and communities to promote the development of self-regulation with the children in their lives. A free ‘toolkit’ will be made available to pick up or for delivery for anyone who attends the full virtual session. This session will take place on Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To register for any or all of the free conversations, visit @TiogaASAP on Facebook and check the Events, or email colevano@casa-trinity.org with your name and email address stating which talks you would like to be a part of.