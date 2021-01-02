Tioga Downs appoints new Director of Security

Tioga Downs Casino Resort announced last week the addition of Robert Otto in the position of Regional Director of Security.

Otto comes to Tioga Downs with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, which includes a distinguished career with the Philadelphia Police Department.

A graduate of Chestnut Hill College with a degree in criminal justice, Otto joined the Philadelphia Police Department as an officer and rose through the ranks to Lieutenant, where he assisted with the oversight of all investigative and specialized tactical units for the entire department.

In a press release from Tioga Downs, they wrote, “Otto has extensive education in his field, having attended the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, the Penn State University Police Executive Development Program and the Penn State University Police Supervisory Program. He has also received numerous commendations and awards from the Philadelphia Police Department, community organizations, private sector organizations, and local and state legislative bodies such as Philadelphia City Council and State Representatives.”

To learn more about Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.