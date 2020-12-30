Readers’ Column for the week of December 27, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

My name is Joe and I am calling to thank all the wonderful people that have helped and gone out of their way in the snowstorm to deliver Project Neighbor in Newark Valley, and my neighbor’s friend who actually went out and got my box because I couldn’t. I want to thank the people that have shoveled without having to be paid. I am very grateful this Christmas and I wish every helping hand a very Merry Christmas.

A shout out to Candor Post 907 American Legion Auxiliary for hosting a very different, but wonderful, Christmas party for the children of Candor. It was very over the top – wonderful!

I just received my Tioga County tax bill. Now I see why recycling has been cancelled. The bean counters at the county wanted that money plus extra for their budgets. This country has been through very trying times in 2020, financially. I hope you bean counters have a terrible night’s sleep. Another bait-and-switch by our government. Maybe now, Tioga County, you can hire somebody to pick up all the recyclables that will be littered on our roadways.

Thanks to local and state road workers for their hard work during the recent snowstorm.

Okay all you highway maintenance experts – the town highway superintendent is an elected position. Run for it next time so you can apply your expertise.

Amusing and pathetic. People are struggling to handle the 40 inches of snow – desperately seeking help, while complaining that the road crews can‘t handle it like it was just an ordinary snowfall.

Thank you doctors and scientists for the vaccines you’ve been working on so diligently. Truly appreciate your hard work.

Now that the county requires that you contract with a hauler, have plans been made to police the illegal dumping that is sure to occur.

Thanks to everyone that helped out clearing the monster storm’s snowfall. It was a wonderful response by so many.

Nobody blames Cuomo for the coronavirus. They blame him for his gross mishandling of the situation.

I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year! God Bless our troops and God Bless America!

National Political Viewpoints

Look up the word trumpery in your dictionary. That will describe our great president right to a tee.

We should invoke the 25th amendment against President Trump. He’s nuttier than a squirrel. He’s talking about Martial Law. I’ll tell you right now, the military will not follow that order. I wish he would just be a man and pack his bags and hit the road.

The Marxist Democrat inane prattle will soon subside with a stock market crash in gasoline prices drastically increasing because of the dumb green deal. Jobs will be lost to overseas sources because Beijing Biden says we need a strong China. Conservatives must band together and hopefully the senate will remain an obstacle to China’s takeover of the U.S. economy with their democratic collusion.

Nancy Pelosi calls the Trump tax cuts crumbs, while the $600 we will be receiving is significant. She’s a big-time political loser as is the entire Democratic Party. Coal for all of them this Christmas and remember to add Cuomo to the top ten.

Why do the democrats want to dismantle the United States? Thank you, Joe Biden fans! We have a huge disappointment on the way. My question to you is why does Joe refuse to answer questions about this whole Hunter Biden deal with China? Something is going on, something deep. We will get to the bottom of it.

Nothing signals that more than the nomination of Representative Deb Haaland (D-NM) as Secretary of the Interior Department. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo people who have lived in the land that is now New Mexico for 35 generations. She is the daughter of two military veterans. A single mother who earned a law degree with a young daughter in tow, she was a tribal leader focused on environmentally responsible economic development for the Lagunas before she became a Democratic leader. Her nomination for Interior carries with it deep symbolism. If confirmed, Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet secretary and will head the department that, in the nineteenth century, destroyed Indigenous peoples for political leverage. “A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior,” Haaland tweeted after the announcement. “I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land.” A new world struggles to be born. Heather Cox Richardson. December 19, 2020.

For all of you who have voted for Joe Biden, you will probably get what you deserve – a socialist communist Government, your children and grandchildren will work for them. And then they themselves will live and die in poverty. If you disagree, take a trip to Venezuela and see how they are handling socialism. Venezuela used to be a rich popular country, now it is a third world country.

Isn’t it nice that democratic senators have Chinese spies working in their offices and the mainstream media ignores it and speaker Pelosi just dismisses it?

If most of the 40% of the President Trump followers who refused to wear masks will refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, it seems like we will vaccine the balance of all our citizens in a much quicker time than predicted. Sure hope I am wrong.

Just finished watching Mike Pence giving a speech at some political gathering. He is in charge of the warp speed taskforce and received the vaccine for the virus. Amazingly he’s in a crowded gathering with mask-less people and he wasn’t wearing one as well. This is a guy in charge who is doing just the opposite of what he wants the public to do. Twenty-eight more days can’t come soon enough.

For the folks who still believe this election was rigged, it was. Trump did everything he possibly could. He slowed the postal service down, limited drop off boxes, saying mail in voting was fraudulent (trump voted by mail), and wanted to put Kanye West on the ballot. And before the election he started saying how the election was rigged. He must have known things weren’t going in his direction. He planted the seed and people took the bait. Put the election behind us. On Jan. 20 we have a new president. Get on board!

This response is for the person who thought Joe Biden was weaseling his way into the White House. He mentioned that half the country doesn’t approve of him. News flash, the other half does, with 7 million more popular votes. We had an election, people voted, Trump lost, THE END!

It appears that many readers of this column rely heavily on mainstream media. That’s fine if you want highly edited and manipulated news. If you had not relied upon MSM you would have known long ago that Hunter Biden was the focus of federal investigation since 2018, you also would know that there is very good and credible evidence that Joe Biden is involved in the illegal activities being investigated. If you pay attention, you’ll notice that the dictators of the world are very happy that Biden will be President, and have made statements that verify it’s because of his soft stance on their attempts to destroy this country. China is, by far, the biggest threat this country has ever had, but Biden has said he will roll back everything President Trump did to keep them from realizing their dream of world dominance. You really need to start paying attention.

I find it hard to believe that people believe that dead people voting, people voting multiple times, no verification of any kind for mail in votes, votes appearing weeks after election day, republicans only being allowed to watch the vote count from 20 feet away, republicans being sent home because of a water main break (which was actually a toilet leaking at least 12 hours previously), etc., is not fraud.

I find Joe Biden about as interesting to watch or listen to as watching paint dry. THIS is what we are to believe won an election fair and square? Yeah, right, and I’m the Easter Bunny in disguise.